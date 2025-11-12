Speaker Johnson: Vote on Epstein Files Next Week

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said a vote on the release of files related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will take place next week.

Johnson’s announcement came after newly sworn-in Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., became the 218th signature on a discharge petition, bypassing House Republican leadership and forcing a vote on the House floor.

Four Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Georgia, Lauren Boebert, Colorado, and Nancy Mace, South Carolina, joined Democrats in signing onto the petition.

Both Johnson and President Donald Trump have been opposed to the vote, which would also need to be approved by the Senate.

"We’re going to put that on the floor for a full vote next week, soon as we get back," Johnson said.

Democrats had argued Johnson delayed Grijalva’s swearing-in for months because she would be the deciding signature that would trigger a floor vote on releasing documents related to Epstein.

The New York financier died in federal custody on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Democrats cited other instances when Johnson moved quickly to swear in Republicans who won their special elections.

Johnson claimed he was unable to swear her in since the House was not in session due to the government shutdown.

Johnson has said the discharge petition is "superfluous and moot" noting the House Oversight and Government Committee is already investigating Epstein.

"The Oversight Committee has been working around the clock, even through the government shutdown, for maximum transparency and full disclosure," Johnson said.

"They have gone through, combed through the Epstein estate files, which [I] remind everyone was not even anticipated in the discharge petition, and that’s been a treasure trove," Johnson continued.

"That’s going to continue. The subpoenas are being supplied with, complied with, and more are on the way," Johnson added.