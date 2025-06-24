Johnson: Classified Briefing on Iran Strikes Set for Friday

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., says the classified bipartisan briefing on the recent U.S. strikes against Iran will be held on Friday.

Two congressional briefings on the situation in the Middle East that had been planned for Tuesday have been postponed.

"There's a lot going on right now, and I'm sure the Situation Room in the White House is a flurry of activity, and I think it may be that some of the folks that were going to come over here and brief us have been or otherwise engaged," Johnson said.

The report comes as a ceasefire between Iran and Israel appeared to hold after initially faltering, and President Donald Trump expressed frustration with both sides, saying they had fought "for so long and so hard" that they didn't know what they are doing.

Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a NATO summit that he thinks both sides had violated the nascent agreement. He had particularly strong words for Israel, a U.S. ally, while suggesting Iran may have fired on the country by mistake.

But later he said the deal was saved.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.