Speaker Johnson Backs Impeachment of 2 Federal Judges

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Wednesday he supports impeachment efforts against two federal judges, citing what he called "egregious abuses" and judicial overreach aimed at President Donald Trump and executive authority, The Hill reported.

At a press conference, Johnson was asked about calls from Republicans to move forward with impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia and U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman of Maryland.

"I'm for it," Johnson said. "Judge Boasberg is one who's been mentioned. And these are some egregious abuses."

Johnson emphasized his background in constitutional law and his prior service on the House Judiciary Committee, which would handle any impeachment proceedings. While acknowledging impeachment is a serious step, he argued that their rulings justify congressional action.

"Impeachment ... is an extreme measure. But extreme times call for extreme measures," Johnson said.

"I think some of these judges have gotten so far outside the bounds of where they're supposed to operate, it would not be, in my view, a bad thing for Congress to lay down law, so to speak, and, you know, to make an example of some of these egregious abuses."

Johnson stopped short of committing to bringing impeachment articles to the House floor, saying only, "We'll see where it goes."

Republicans have increasingly targeted Boasberg over rulings that blocked Trump administration efforts, including orders preventing deportations under the Alien Enemies Act and directing planes carrying illegal aliens to turn around.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, introduced impeachment articles against Boasberg last March, accusing him of abuse of power. That resolution had 23 co-sponsors.

Gill later filed a second impeachment resolution tied to Boasberg's role in approving nondisclosure orders related to subpoenas issued during former special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into alleged 2020 election interference.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has also criticized Boasberg for issuing orders that allowed the Justice Department to secretly obtain phone records of multiple Republicans in Congress.

Boardman has drawn similar scrutiny from Republicans over her sentencing decision in the case involving Sophie Roske, who traveled across the country with the intent to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Boardman sentenced Roske to eight years in prison, far below what prosecutors sought.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, introduced impeachment articles against Boardman last fall, accusing her of a "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law."