Speaker Johnson Faces Attendance Strain as Votes Loom

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is facing a sharper attendance challenge as Republicans head deeper into the 2026 midterm cycle, with recent House votes showing how even routine absences can become a problem in a chamber where the GOP majority leaves little room for error.

The strain was visible this past week as missed votes mounted on both sides of the aisle.

House clerk records show 43 lawmakers did not vote on a March 17 rule, including 22 Republicans and 21 Democrats.

On March 18, 15 lawmakers missed two passage votes, with one tally showing seven Republicans and eight Democrats absent.

Another showed seven Republicans and eight Democrats absent again.

On March 19, 14 lawmakers missed final passage of the BOWOW Act, including five Republicans and nine Democrats.

That matters because the House clerk lists 217 Republicans, 214 Democrats, one independent, and three vacancies, numbers that leave Johnson able to lose only one Republican on a party-line vote if the rest of the chamber is aligned against him.

The pressure is likely to increase as the election year pulls members back toward their districts.

Some Republicans are already saying so plainly. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said, "Absolutely. We've got to get people here." Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., added, "Given the slim majority, you're always going to have to have concern about attendance."

The stakes extend beyond routine floor action.

Reuters reported this week that Johnson and senior Trump administration intelligence officials are pushing for a quick renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a surveillance authority that has again exposed divisions inside the House Republican conference ahead of its April 2026 expiration.

Johnson's margin problem has surfaced before.

In January, House Republicans defeated a war powers resolution aimed at Trump's Venezuela policy only after leaders kept the vote open until Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, arrived to cast the deciding vote in a 215-215 tie.

Reuters reported that Hunt's return was decisive in sinking the measure.

Johnson has tried to keep the attendance warning simple. "No adventure sports, no risk-taking, take your vitamins and stay healthy and be here," he said.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., said, "We need everybody in attendance if we're going to pass something. That's truly a priority. And I think… that's exactly what the speaker's speaking to is that we've got to have everybody here."