Speaker Johnson to Attend GOP Fundraiser in Florida

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is set to attend a high-profile fundraiser hosted by one of the House GOP's most affluent members, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.

Politico reported Wednesday the event, scheduled to take place at Buchanan's mansion in Longboat Key, Florida, later this month is part of a concerted effort to bolster fundraising efforts in Johnson's new leadership role.

The primary objective of the event is to support Johnson's joint fundraising committee. The event invitation reveals that donors can contribute up to $25,000 a person for an exclusive private dinner or secure admission to the reception at a lower price point of $1,000.

Several intermediate-tier options are also available for prospective donors.

Concerns have surfaced within political circles about Johnson's fundraising abilities because he has maintained a relatively low national profile. Such worries stem from doubts about Johnson's ability to match the fundraising prowess of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy, a renowned and highly successful fundraiser, managed to amass a substantial sum of nearly $14 million during this election cycle as of Sept. 30, according to Axios.

In contrast, Johnson's fundraising efforts yielded a modest $548,000 during the same period. The significant disparity in fundraising figures has raised questions about Johnson's capacity to fulfill the financial demands of his position.

Jack Pandol, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), told Axios the group accomplished its most successful online fundraising week of the current election cycle, raising $1 million since Johnson's election as speaker on Oct. 25.

This week also marked the best day for GOP online fundraising and donor sign-ups in 18 months, Politico reported Monday. Pandol said most of the funds raised this week came from emails bearing Johnson's name.

"House Republicans are enjoying a digital cash geyser under Speaker Mike Johnson," Pandol said. "The NRCC is racing to capture this enthusiasm and raise the resources to grow our House majority."

A news release accompanying the Buchanan invitation calls the event the "first significant fundraiser since Johnson was sworn in as the 56th Speaker of the House."

"We look forward to welcoming the new Speaker to Southwest Florida as we work to expand the Republican majority in 2024," said Buchanan, who serves as the chair of Florida's GOP congressional delegation.

The news release further highlights Buchanan's track record of raising substantial money for McCarthy, with "upwards of $2 million in support of congressional Republicans" during events attended by McCarthy at Buchanan's home on two occasions last year.