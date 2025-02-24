Speaker Johnson: 'Key Step' to Advance Trump's Agenda

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., vowed this week that the House would take a "key step" towards advancing President Donald Trump's "Full agenda this week" with a vote on the GOP budget reconciliation bill that he's "very optimistic" will pass in the House despite opposition.

The House GOP "will take a key step to advance @POTUS's FULL agenda this week" if the budget reconciliation bill is successful, Johnson wrote on social media, Monday.

"This is a prayer request," Johnson said while attending an event for the Americans for Prosperity hosted by Fox News contributor Guy Benson. "Just pray this through for us because it is very high stakes."

He later said to reporters: "We believe we'll have the votes. I've got a handful of people to talk to about various issues tonight, but we're moving forward, and we're very optimistic we'll get this thing done. There's a couple of folks who just have lingering questions. But I think all those questions can be answered."

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., previously warned Johnson that he needs "an assurance" as many other GOP legislators, that spending cuts are made "with a scalpel and not a hatchet. And we have to make sure that people who work hard but rely on Medicaid for health insurance, or seniors in a nursing home, or folks who are disabled, are protected."

He added: "This is a tricky business. This is something you can't do easily and you can't just bludgeon your way through it … but there's a lot that needs to be done."