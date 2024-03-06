×
Tags: mike johnson | gop | cuts | atf | doj

Speaker: GOP Wants Cuts to 'Overreaching' Agencies

By    |   Wednesday, 06 March 2024 04:35 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans are pushing for cuts to federal law enforcement agencies "that we believe are really overreaching and have been turned, in some ways, against the American people."

"We're going to cut 3 percent from [the Department of Justice], 7 percent from the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms], 6 percent from the FBI, and 10 percent from the EPA. And that's just a start," Johnson said Wednesday during the weekly House GOP press conference.

"We have a lot more priorities and things that we need to advance. But the reality is, as we all recognize, is that we have to grow the House majority, take back the Senate for the Republican Party, and win the White House."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


