GOP Rep. Mike Johnson Denounces 'Little Demon' Trailer's 'Satanic Imagery'

A trailer for the FX series "Little Demon" caught the concerned eye of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., this weekend, having shared "satanic imagery."

"I couldn't get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it — and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY," Johnson wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

"The trailer included dark images of Hell, demons, and satanic imagery, and an explanation that the main character is… the Antichrist(!)."

The description of the show is also "surreal," Johnson lamented:

"Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul."

Johnson warned against Americans becoming "desensitized" of the "alarming dark."

"I could write volumes this morning, and unpack pages of Bible verses here, but instead I'm just going to state the obvious: Please be careful," Johnson's post continued. "Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids. This culture has become alarmingly dark and desensitized and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil. Stay far from it."

Johnson said in a second post on Tuesday that his original Facebook post had reached more than 6 million people, more than the number who watched the college football game on Sunday.

"Some of them are very unhappy, and that's OK," Johnson wrote. "Free speech is an important principle, and in this country, everyone can obviously make their own decisions about what media they and their families consume. But a corollary is that Christians have the freedom to fulfill our obligation to 'speak the truth in love' (Eph. 4:15), even — and sometimes most importantly — when it may not be popular."