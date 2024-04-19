Ukraine, Israel Aid Bills Pass in Rules Committee

House lawmakers advanced a $95 billion package of foreign aid bills to counter Russian, Iranian, and Chinese aggression, with a floor vote possible over the weekend.

In a rare bipartisan move, Democrats on the House Rules Committee joined Republicans in the 9-3 vote Thursday night for further military assistance funding and humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine and Israel, and to vulnerable Taiwan, CNN reported.

Pushing back on the funding were GOP committee members Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Chip Roy of Texas, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, who have accused House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., of "breaking his promise" to prioritize border security concerns.

"I'm a child of the '80s. I regard myself as a Reagan Republican," Johnson told CNN on Wednesday. "We're not going to get 100% of what we want right now because we have the smallest majority in history, and we only have the majority in one chamber."

Johnson also assured Republicans that they will have an opportunity to vote on a bill with the "core components" of a border package passed last year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is threatening to oust Johnson over the aid package, put up a flurry of amendments in protest, including one requiring lawmakers who pass Ukraine funding to join the nation's military, Newsweek reported.

Massie backed Greene on the motion to "avoid the situation where he gets vacated from the floor" after the foreign aid passes, the New York Post reported.

"If Mike Johnson insists on getting to the endpoint that [President] Joe Biden and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] want, I think he's already over-drafted on his political capital," Massie said of the House bills mirroring the Senate legislation.

The New York Post reported that $60.84 billion is set aside for Ukraine, $26.38 billion for Israel, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific, about half of which is apportioned for Taiwan.