WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | donald trump | scott adams | elon musk

Speaker Johnson Rejects Trump-Backed DOGE Dividend

By    |   Thursday, 20 February 2025 06:23 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., distanced himself from a proposal championed by President Donald Trump and billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk that would use savings from the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to distribute stimulus checks to Americans, The Hill reported.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Johnson addressed the idea when questioned by Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, expressing skepticism despite its political appeal.

"Well, look. I mean, politically that would be great for us, you know, it gives everybody a check," Johnson said. "But if you think about our core principles, right, fiscal responsibility is what we do as conservatives. That's our brand. And we have a $36 trillion federal debt; we have a giant deficit that we're contending with. I think we need to pay down the credit card, right?"

His remarks were met with applause from the CPAC audience but underscored a divide between the GOP leadership and Trump, who continues to hold significant sway over the party.

According to the Associated Press, Trump recently voiced support for the plan during an investment conference in Miami on Wednesday.

The former president said his administration is considering allocating 20% of savings generated by DOGE's cost-cutting measures directly to U.S. citizens, with another 20% designated for reducing the national debt.

Trump mentioned that the possibility of dividend payments would encourage people to report what he referred to as wasteful spending.

"They'll be reporting it themselves," Trump said. "They participate in the process of saving us money."

Musk has also reportedly backed the idea, though specifics on implementation remain unclear. The concept, however, has drawn mixed reactions online, with some conservatives and financial analysts warning of potential unintended consequences.

Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, expressed concern on X that Congress treats DOGE savings as a new financial reserve.

"The worst-case scenario for DOGE is our government treating DOGE 'savings' as their new piggy bank, which I fear Congress is already doing," Adams wrote.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., distanced himself from a proposal championed by President Trump and billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk that would use savings from DOGE to distribute stimulus checks to Americans.
mike johnson, donald trump, scott adams, elon musk
331
2025-23-20
Thursday, 20 February 2025 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved