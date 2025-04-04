Speaker Johnson: Trump Backs Me on Proxy Voting

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he has the support of President Donald Trump when it comes to his efforts to block proxy voting for new parents.

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for your leadership: 'Mike, you have my proxy on proxy voting.'" the Louisiana Republican wrote on X. "America is grateful to have a President who appreciates and understands the complexity of legislative branch issues and governing with a razor-thin House majority. Democrats tried proxy voting before, and it was terribly abused. We cannot open that Pandora's box again."

On Thursday, Trump told reporters he supports Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's resolution to allow proxy voting for expectant mothers of Congress.

"I don't know why it's controversial," Trump said outside Air Force One, according to a pool report.

On Tuesday, Johnson attempted to squash Luna's proposal, but the House voted 222-206 in favor of allowing proxy voting, with nine Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure.

Republican leaders hope that Trump backing Johnson will get Luna to back off on planning floor vote on proxy voting next week, Politico reported. Hard-liners have pledged to block floor action until Luna's proxy vote is eliminated, Politico said.

Luna and Trump spoke on Wednesday, with Luna telling NewsNation that the president "assured [me] that this would get resolved."

Luna's push for proxy voting led her to resign from the House Freedom Caucus, saying she could no longer be part of the group if members "broker backroom deals" against its values.