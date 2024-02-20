Speaker Johnson Meets With Trump for Second Time

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met with former President Donald Trump on Monday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., marking the second meeting between the two since Johnson inherited the gavel last fall.

The extent of their meeting was unclear, with Johnson posting, "Together, we will grow the majority and save America!"

The meeting took place amid strife at the southern border and after urgent calls from some congressional Republicans to pass a foreign aid bill that would, most acutely, send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off Russia's ongoing aggression.

However, Republican lawmakers have been unable to come together on a border/foreign aid bill that would satisfy and get support from Trump conservatives and Democrats. Trump has been an active voice against both of the bills that originated in the Senate.

Johnson and the White House are engaged in a political game over Johnson's request to meet one on one with President Joe Biden before proceeding on any aid package for Ukraine and Israel, et al.

"I am going to continue to insist on that because there are very serious issues that need to be addressed and if the speaker of the House cannot meet with the president of the United States, that's a problem," Johnson said last week. "I don't know why they're uncomfortable having the president sit across the table from me, but I will go in good faith."

The White House declined last week, saying, "What is there to negotiate?"

But then Biden said Monday that he would meet with Johnson "if he has anything to say."

With the ball back in Johnson's court, he met with Trump on Monday amid a new bipartisan bill out of the House that takes another stab at border policy and foreign aid. The $66.32 billion bill, for a period of one year, would allocate $47.69 billion for Ukraine and reinstitute Trump's Remain in Mexico policy for those awaiting asylum hearings. That goes too far for most House Democrats and not nearly far enough for conservatives.

One of the bill's architects, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said Friday he didn't have a commitment from Johnson to bring it to the floor. But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., did commit to filing a motion to vacate against Johnson if he brings any bill to the floor with Ukraine aid in it.

Congress is in recess until Feb. 28.