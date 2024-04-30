WATCH TV LIVE

Dems Vow to Block Greene's Effort to Oust Mike Johnson

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:14 PM EDT

Democrat House Leadership blasted Republican lawmakers and vowed to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.

Their comments came in a statement by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York; Minority Whip Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts; and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, of California

"From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people over politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results," they said.

"For months, House Republicans irresponsibly delayed critical security assistance to our democratic allies in Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, while simultaneously blocking humanitarian assistance to civilians in harm's way in places like Gaza, Haiti and the Sudan. Thanks to a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, led by President [Joe] Biden, we were finally able to meet the national security needs of the American people.

"From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people over politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results. At the same time, House Democrats have aggressively pushed back against MAGA extremism. We will continue to do just that.

"At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction. We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed."

Greene fired back at the Democrats in a post on X.

"Everyday, I fight the Democrat agenda destroying America and I fight for an America First Republican agenda," she said. "Mike Johnson is officially the Democrat Speaker of the House. Here is their official endorsement of his Speakership. What slimy back room deal did Johnson make for the Democrats' support? He should resign, switch parties, and continue voting for Biden's open border invasion of America, endless wars, full term abortion on demand, trans agenda on children, warrantless spying on the American people, weaponizing government against President Trump and his supporters, and every other Democrat wishlist item he's handed over. If the Democrats want to elect him Speaker (and some Republicans want to support the Democrats' chosen Speaker), I'll give them the chance to do it."

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 30 April 2024 12:14 PM
