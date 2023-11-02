Speaker: Impeachment Decision Coming 'Very Soon'

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that a decision on whether to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden would be coming "very soon."

The Louisiana Republican also praised the due process of the impeachment inquiry carried out so far by the three GOP chairmen, an effort that began weeks before he was elected speaker. He contrasted that work to what he called the "snap" and "sham" impeachments of then-President Donald Trump brought by House Democrats.

"I believe this is a very serious matter," said Johnson, adding that he's a constitutional law attorney who was called to the Trump impeachment defense team when Democrats used impeachment for "raw, partisan political purposes."

"I have been very consistent — intellectually consistent — in this and persistent that we have to follow due process and we have to follow the law," he said. "That means following our obligation on the Constitution and doing appropriate investigations in the right way at the right pace, so that the evidence comes in, and we follow the evidence where it leads. You follow the truth where it leads.

"As we stand here today, I've not predetermined that — but I do believe that — very soon, we are coming to a point of decision on it."

Johnson's comments come a day after Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced a $40,000 check that the committee uncovered, which he said came from the influence-peddling efforts of the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"...It also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden's bank account in the form of a personal check," Comer said Wednesday.

Johnson acknowledged the anxiety over the impeachment decision on both sides.

"What you're seeing right now is a deliberate, constitutional process that was envisioned by the founders ... not the way Democrats did it: snap impeachments, sham impeachments."

Johnson complimented the methodical process undertaken so far by the key impeachment inquiry players: Comer; Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo.

"They've done an extraordinary job — very methodically and, I would say, outside the scope of politics," he said.