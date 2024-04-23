Speaker Johnson to Meet With Jewish Students at Columbia

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will meet with Jewish students at Columbia University on Wednesday afternoon and afterward hold a press conference on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

Johnson's meeting with students is not open to the press.

His visit comes in the aftermath of anti-Israel protests across the city during the past few days. Hundreds have been arrested in protests at both Columbia and New York University.

President Joe Biden and members of his administration have made comments condemning the antisemitic protests but haven't stepped foot in New York to meet with Jewish students.

Biden, however, toed the line and criticized "those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians" while Jewish students are under threat on American campuses.

Former President Donald Trump ripped Biden for having "no compassion."

"He has the wrong signal. He's got the wrong tone. He's got the wrong words. He doesn't know who he's backing," Trump said Tuesday.

The inability to protect Jewish students forced Columbia to offer hybrid classes for the rest of the semester.