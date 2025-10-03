Speaker Johnson Cancels Votes as Democrats Stall Deal

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is canceling scheduled House votes next week, intensifying Republican pressure on Senate Democrats who continue to block the GOP's plan to reopen the government, The Hill reported.

The move, announced Friday, designates Oct. 7-13 as a "district work period" and halts House floor activity until Democrats agree to consider the continuing resolution.

That measure would fund the government for another seven weeks. Democrats have rejected it multiple times, insisting on added provisions such as extended healthcare subsidies, and voted it down again on Friday.

"The House will come back into session and do its work as soon as Chuck Schumer allows us to reopen the government," Johnson said before the Senate's revote on the House bill.

It was the second time this week Johnson canceled votes to maintain pressure on Senate Democrats, including Schumer, the minority leader.

Earlier, he pledged the chamber would return even if the government remained closed, but he later said there was little the House could accomplish until Democrats cooperated.

"We have to open the government," Johnson said Wednesday.

Republicans argue they have already passed a fair stopgap bill, while Democrats are leveraging the shutdown to press for unrelated policy wins. President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to hold firm, backing Johnson's strategy.

House Republicans are set to hold a member call Saturday, but no legislation or committee hearings are planned for next week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has kept his fellow Democrats in Washington, underscoring their plan to continue opposing the GOP resolution.

The delay also puts off a discharge petition aimed at forcing a vote to release documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Once Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona has been sworn in, Democrats will have the 218 signatures needed to circumvent GOP leadership.

Johnson has declined to swear her in at pro forma sessions, saying the ceremony will take place when the House reconvenes.

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced a press conference next Wednesday with women who accuse Epstein of abuse.

Schumer tied the controversy to the shutdown dispute, saying, "Johnson and House Republicans care more about protecting the Epstein files than protecting the American people."

Republicans counter that the Epstein issue is already being handled by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, calling Democrats' effort a sideshow that distracts from reopening the government.​