Speaker Johnson Tells Republicans to Stick Together

With a pending federal government shutdown looming early Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., set up a conference call with his legislative team to rally the troops.

Politico reported that Johnson told the GOP House members they needed to work as a cohesive group and stick together to force Democrats to accept the stopgap government funding plan the House earlier approved to prevent the shutdown.

Several people described the private call after being granted anonymity and said Johnson plans to bring the House back into session sometime next week.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has advised that the Senate will take a second vote on the House plan after earlier voting it down.

Johnson posted on social media that Democrats have a big problem. "When [Joe] Biden was president, Democrats INSISTED upon keeping the government open. Now, under @POTUS they are doing exactly the opposite — in hopes that the damage will somehow be blamed on Republicans."

The Senate Republican account on X posted, "A government shutdown will hurt those who rely on government services, employees, the military, and our border patrol agents. Democrats believe their suffering is worth it so illegal immigrants can get free healthcare."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., posted that the potential ordeal is all the responsibility of President Donald Trump. "Donald Trump is shutting down the government rather than making health care more affordable."

Democrats have complained that Republicans won’t negotiate with them on healthcare subsidies.

Vice President JD Vance wrote in a post that the real intent of Democrats is to keep funding healthcare for illegals. "Democrats are about to shutdown the government because they demand we fund healthcare for illegal aliens."