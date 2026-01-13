Johnson Backs Contempt for Clinton Subpoenas

House Republicans moved Tuesday to escalate the situation after former President Bill Clinton failed to appear for a subpoenaed deposition, prompting Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to back a potential contempt-of-Congress resolution and setting up a high-profile clash over Congress' power to compel testimony.

Johnson said Tuesday he would support holding Clinton in contempt of Congress after the former president did not appear for a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee deposition tied to the panel's investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

"I think by definition, if you defy a subpoena of Congress, it is contempt," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the subpoena issued by the committee in its investigation of matters relating to the late sex offender.

Johnson added that he had not reviewed the subpoena language and that "we'll have to process it." But he signaled he would put a contempt resolution on the House floor if it advances through committee.

"I would support that," Johnson said. "I think, clearly, he's defied a subpoena of Congress. I'm not sure what the other remedy would be. … It's a contempt. It shows contempt for Congress, and he's not spoken to that issue to any extent. I think the people are owed answers."

House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said the committee plans to move contempt proceedings next week for Bill Clinton and could do the same for Hillary Clinton if she does not appear for her scheduled deposition on Wednesday.

"No one's accusing Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing," Comer told reporters outside the committee room Tuesday morning. "We just have questions, and that's why Democrats voted along with Republicans to subpoena Bill Clinton."

The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2025 as part of a broader sweep of deposition subpoenas related to Epstein, according to the committee. The committee announced the subpoenas in an Aug. 5, 2025, press release.

The Clintons' attorneys argued the subpoenas are invalid and said the couple had already provided what they know.

"President and Secretary Clinton have already provided the limited information they possess about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the Committee," the lawyers wrote, according to the Associated Press.

"They did so proactively and voluntarily, and despite the fact that the subpoenas are invalid and legally unenforceable, untethered to a valid legislative purpose, unwarranted because they do not seek pertinent information, and an unprecedented infringement on the separation of powers."

The dispute lands as Republicans argue the Epstein case still raises unanswered questions about elite access and government accountability, while the Clintons call the probe partisan and say Congress is overreaching.

