Johnson Vows 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Vote by Thursday

By    |   Tuesday, 20 May 2025 07:40 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., vowed on Tuesday that the House would vote by Thursday on President Donald Trump's domestic agenda bill, also dubbed the "big, beautiful bill."

According to The Hill, negotiations on the bill are centering around a debate over state and local tax deductions, also known as the SALT cap. The SALT cap currently sits at $10,000, as established by the 2017 tax overhaul, but it is set to expire at the end of 2025. Some lawmakers in the Republican wing are discussing proposals to raise it to $30,000 for households earning up to $400,000 per year, while others push for even higher limits or a complete repeal to benefit residents of high-tax states.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a critic of the SALT cap increase, wrote the following on X on Tuesday: "Republicans going to bat for tax deductions that will primarily benefit limousine liberals in blue states. This carve out for affluent people in states like NY and California will increase the deficit substantially and is a reversal of Trump's first term tax policy."

Nonetheless, Johnson said the House is on track to pass a rule governing the bill on Wednesday with a final vote expected on Thursday.

"We're still finalizing things, but it's not going to be a heavy lift," he said.

