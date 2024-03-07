Speaker Johnson: Failed Policies Spur Biden's 'Reset'

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday morning preemptively issued a message ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union to cite the administration's failures on the economy, border security, and America's standing in the world.

Biden is set to use his State of the Union address Thursday evening to promote his vision for a second term to a dispirited electorate who questions whether he's up to the job and to warn that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative.

Ahead of Biden's speech, Johnson released a 90-second video titled: "Three Years of Decline."

The video uses numerous news clips from the past three years to remind voters that Biden's try at a "reset" is necessary because of the president's failed agenda and failed leadership.

"The State of the Union address will offer the American people an opportunity to hear directly from the President – a rare occurrence during his tenure in office. In just three years, President Biden's policies have rapidly accelerated American decline on every issue from the economy to national security and foreign policy," Johnson said in a statement. "The American people don't need empty words on a page for a 'reset'; we need better policies and a real leader."

Johnson also announced his list of guests who'll attend the State of the Union. The list includes:

Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich, parents of Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter currently imprisoned in Russia.

NYPD Lieutenant Ben Kurian and Officer Zunxu Tian, who were attacked in January by a mob of illegal immigrants in Times Square.

Darin Hoover, father Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Darin "Taylor" Hoover, and Alicia Lopez, mother of Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez. Staff Sgt. Hoover and Cpl. Lopez were killed in the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate in August 2021.

Kristina Gill, wife of Mike Gill, a former Trump administration official and D.C. resident who was recently killed after a carjacking in the nation's capital.

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and women sports advocate.

"There will be a wide chasm between the picture of America President Biden attempts to paint tonight and the reality our country is facing. Three years of his administration's failed policies have opened our borders, jeopardized our safety, reduced our standard of living, and weakened our standing on the world stage," Johnson said.

