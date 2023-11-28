Huckabee: Biden Impeachment 'Political Disaster' for GOP

Former Arkansas GOP Governor Mike Huckabee warned that an impeachment vote on President Joe Biden without Democrats in tow would prove to be a "political disaster" for House Republicans.

Huckabee made the comments Monday in an interview with "Just the News, No Noise" on Real America's Voice, adding that "it would be a huge mistake" for Republicans.

"To impeach Joe Biden in the House, knowing it's not going to go to the Senate — there's no point," he said. "All it becomes is a political disaster," adding that the impeachment inquiry should continue to "develop the case."

"But until some Democrats are willing to come on board and say, 'Ya know, I gotta agree with you Republicans, Joe Biden is hopelessly corrupt,' until that happens, the best thing Republicans can do is keep dribbling out the information of Joe's ties to the Communist Chinese Party and business deals," Huckabee said.

"But focus on a message that gets us elected and reminding people how much better off they were when Donald Trump was president," he added.

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden in September, weeks before he was removed as speaker.

McCarthy's move came too late for conservative House Republicans but shouldn't have come at all, according to some Senate Republicans and moderate House GOP members, with one upper chamber Republican calling it a "fool's errand."

New House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said the three-committee investigations into the president have his "full and unwavering support."

House Republicans signaled last week that the inquiry might conclude by the end of the year, culminating with the deposition of Hunter Biden on Dec. 13.