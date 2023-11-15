Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Needs to 'Find His Soul' on Israel

Amid the dueling perceptions of the Israel-Hamas war among Democrats, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden needs to “find his soul” in order to pick the right side of the conflict.

“He's got to find his soul,” Huckabee said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “It's just that simple. This is not a matter of politics. This is neither left nor right. I mean, I was happy to see Chuck Schumer at the [pro-Israel] rally yesterday, and many Democrats have recognized that this is a fight for the existential reality of a free state of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. If Israel is to fall, then it's not the last target, but it certainly would be a significant one. So what Joe Biden’s got to do? He's got to find that he, somewhere deep inside him, has a soul and that soul understands that this is good versus evil. This is light versus darkness. This is Satan versus God, if you will, and if you can't pick the right side, you don't need to be involved in the conflict.”

On Tuesday, tens of thousands rallied for Israel in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., expressing solidarity in the fight against the Palestinian militant group Hamas and bringing right and left together in a rare show of bipartisanship. Facing a sea of Israeli and U.S. flags, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries came together on the stage, along with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, and joined hands.

“We stand with Israel," Schumer affirmed.

When asked why Biden was absent from the “March for Israel,” Huckabee said he thinks it’s because the president is “struggling” with the fact that many in the Democrat party have sided with the terrorists.

“I think, because Joe Biden, despite having made some very strong comments early on, as did Secretary Blinken, I think deep down that they are struggling with the fact that many in their party are pro[-Hamas],” Huckabee said. “When I say pro-Hamas I know that sounds harsh, but if you can't stand unilaterally against what happened to those Israeli citizens, who were just innocent civilians, then you really are pro-Hamas and asking Israel to have a ceasefire, to back off. I heard someone say it's like [Japanese] Emperor Hirohito right after Pearl Harbor on Dec. 8, 1941 would say, ‘Hey, let's have a ceasefire.’ Now, I'm sorry. It's too late for that. Hamas can end this all by giving up every last hostage and by surrendering themselves and admitting that what they did was absolutely an act of savagery and barbarianism.”

