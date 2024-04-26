Ex-Fla. Senate President Haridopolos to Run for Congress

Former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, a Republican, has filed to run for Congress in the state’s 8th congressional district.

His filing came an hour before the noon Friday deadline to enter the race. The seat is held by Republican Rep. Bill Posey, 76, who qualified by petition to seek re-election. But shortly after Florida’s federal qualification deadline, Posey announced he will suspend his campaign and endorse Haridopolos, according to Florida Politics.

Haridopolos served as Florida's Senate president from 2010 to 2012. His decision to enter the race touched off an immediate endorsement from state Rep. Randy Fine.

“Mike Haridopolos is an extraordinary leader with an incredible legislative mind,” Fine wrote in a post on X. “I am so excited to be first to endorse a fellow conservative to be my Congressman. No one could serve our community better.”

Joe Babits and John Hearton have also qualified to challenge Posey in the Aug. 20 Republican primary, according to Florida Politics.