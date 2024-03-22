Another House GOP Blow: Rep. Gallagher to Resign

In another blow to Republicans' razor-thin House majority, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said Friday that he will resign from Congress before his term expires.

Gallagher announced in February that he will not run for reelection after four terms in Congress, but on Friday he said he will depart April 19.

"I've worked closely with House Republican leadership on this timeline and look forward to seeing Speaker Johnson appoint a new chair to carry out the important mission of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party," Gallagher wrote in a statement posted on X.

With Gallagher's resignation and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., set to step down Friday before his term ends, Republicans will hold a 217-213 House majority. The GOP will only be able to afford one defection on any party-line vote after Gallagher leaves, as any more would cause a bill to fail.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., dismissed concern about the diminished majority, saying getting things done will be "tough" but no more difficult than with a larger margin.

"We all have to work together," he said, according to CBS. "We all have to unite if we're going to get some things done."

Reaction to Gallagher's statement on X was mostly negative, with some questioning why he was leaving Congress early and others accusing him of betraying his constituents.

"Great job sticking it out til after April 2 to prevent a pesky special election so your constituents could have at least a nominal elected rep in office for 7 months til the November election!" Bryan Quinn wrote. "Makes all of us in Wisconsin proud you couldn't go now or finish the term."

"Sellout - enjoy your 30 pieces of Silver," Brad Morgan wrote, referring to the 30 pieces of silver Judas Iscariot was paid for betraying Jesus to the Pharisees.