NBC: Gov. DeWine Asks Ohio GOP Not to Back Ramaswamy

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has reportedly asked the state's GOP not to formally endorse Vivek Ramaswamy for governor, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

According to four people who spoke with the outlet, DeWine and his advisers are working to deny Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur, the backing of the Ohio Republican Party putting him at direct odds with GOP leadership in Washington as he seeks to hold on to a different brand of conservatism in Ohio.

In February, Ramaswamy announced his intention to run for governor of the Buckeye State next year and replace DeWine, who is ineligible to seek reelection due to term limits. Shortly thereafter, he received endorsements from the three most prominent voices in conservative politics in President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Elon Musk.

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He's Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

This isn't be the first time that Trump and the governor have been at odds. In the 2024 Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Trump backed the eventual winner, now-Sen. Bernie Moreno, while DeWine supported then-state Sen. Matt Dolan.

When asked by the outlet to comment on the upcoming Republican primary, a spokesman for the governor said the state's budget negotiations are top of mind.

"As far as who I endorse in the Republican primary for Governor, it is much too early, as we do not even know who all will be in the race," DeWine said in a statement. "We are now 364 days away from the primary and 293 days away from the filing deadline. In politics, this is a lifetime!"

A Ramaswamy ally with knowledge of the governor's intentions said DeWine is noteworthy for continuing to oppose Trump and "every major Republican fight," adding, "If Trump backs you, DeWine's guaranteed to take the losing side."

The Ramaswamy ally added: "The establishment isn't just out of touch — it's out of time. And the state central committee will prove that again this Friday."