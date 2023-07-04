Gov. DeWine: Biden, Declare East Palestine an Emergency

Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine asked President Joe Biden to grant his request declaring the village of East Palestine and Columbiana County, Ohio, a "major disaster."

The declaration would grant access to funds following the February train derailment which released a deluge of toxic chemicals into the ground and water supply.

Due to the voluntary diligence of rail operator Norfolk Southern, DeWine wrote in his letter Monday to Biden, the rail operator could cease providing its support at any moment.

Authorities are still addressing the aftermath of the disaster that saw nearby residents raise a disparate range of health concerns, including chemical-induced bronchitis.

A disaster declaration "is needed to ensure that the state and federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance," the governor wrote. "Because of the unique nature of this incident, the state is still working to identify current needs and evaluate the future impacts this disaster will have on individuals and the community.

"I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and the affected local governments, and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary."

DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health had worked with the Department of Health and Human Services in establishing a community clinic to respond to the physical and mental needs of the community.

"However," he continues, "the long-term health impacts are unknown. In addition to the physical and mental health impacts, there have been economic impacts. Homeowners and businesses have seen property value decline and loss of business as people are hesitant to come into the community."

The Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3.