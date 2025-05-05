Mike Davis: Trump Needs 'Fearless' New Wave of Judges

President Donald Trump's first judicial nomination last week marks the beginning of what hopefully will be a wave of "bold and fearless" judges that match his first term in office, Article III Project founder Mike Davis wrote in a column for Fox News.

Davis lauded Trump's nomination of Whitney Hermandorfer to the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, calling her a "brilliant legal mind and committed constitutionalist."

Davis said he hopes it'll be another "historic next four years" to place judges who will counteract left-wing activist judges "who have repeatedly attempted to sabotage the president's core Article II executive powers" during Trump's first 100 days.

"These anti-American judges, who side with Hamas supporters, MS-13 gang members, and no-show federal bureaucrats leeching on the taxpayer, need to be countered. Trump's nominees promise a return to the original vision of a judiciary grounded in constitutionalism and judicial restraint," Davis wrote.

Davis started the Article III Project in 2019 after helping Trump "win the [Justice Neil] Gorsuch and [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh fights" to the Supreme Court, the AP3 website says. The group boasts helping to confirm "3 Constitutionalist Supreme Court Justices, more than 230 Article III Judges, including 55 Federal Circuit Judges, and 13 critically important Federal Courts of Appeals Judges."

In the column, Davis wrote that Trump will "select even more bold and fearless nominees."

"He will look beyond the garden-variety Federalist Society choices and install a new generation of judicial titans who will change the landscape for generations to come in line with our Founders' intent," he wrote.

Trump made 234 judicial appointments during his first term in office, including 54 circuit judges, second only to former President Jimmy Carter's 56 in a single term, Davis wrote.

"Trump's impact on the judiciary dwarfs Carter's by any reasonable metric. Trump appointed only one fewer circuit judge in one term than did [former] President [Barack] Obama in two, and several of Obama's appointees were to the Federal Circuit, a court with comparatively less impact than the other circuits on crucial issues," Davis wrote.

He added, "The accomplishments of Trump's first term were excellent, but there is still work to be done."

"The Article III Project, which I founded, is proud to support and assist [Trump team's] efforts and these excellent nominees, who will uphold the law and Constitution without fear or political consideration," he concluded.