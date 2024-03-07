×
Sen. Braun Leads GOP Primary Race for Indiana Gov.

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 12:59 PM EST

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., holds a commanding lead in the GOP primary race for governor, according to a new Emerson College/The Hill survey.

Thirty-four percent of registered voters say they would back Braun, compared with 7% each for Suzanne Crouch and Eric Doden and 5% for Brad Chambers. No other candidate reached 5%; 43% are undecided.

"Republican primary voters who find immigration to be the top issue facing the state break for Braun at 48%, and the economy at 40%," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Braun's support in the Republican primary is about 10 points higher among men than women, 38% to 28%, as 51% of women are undecided ahead of the May election."

The poll also found:

  • 54% trust Braun to do the best job on crime and public safety, 12% Crouch, 12% Doden, 11% Chambers, 8% Curtis Hill, and 3% Jamie Reitenour.
  • 55% trust Braun to do the best job on taxes and the economy, 15% Crouch, 11% Doden, 9% Chambers, 6% Hill, and 4% Reitenour.
  • 47% trust Braun to do the best job on education, 22% Crouch, 12% Doden, 10% Chambers, 5% Hill, and 4% Reitenour.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill Indiana poll was conducted March 2-5 and consisted of a sample of 1,000 registered voters, with a credibility interval, similar to a poll's margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


