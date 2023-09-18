Sen. Braun Endorses Trump for President

Former President Donald Trump picked up another endorsement from a Republican senator Monday.

"I am proud to endorse the ultimate outsider @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States!" Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday.

Braun joins 10 other GOP senators to have endorsed Trump, including: Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Ted Budd, R-N.C.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.; Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.; Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.; and JD Vance, R-Ohio.

Braun is leaving the Senate to run for governor of Indiana, a state that boasts former Vice President Mike Pence as one of its own in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

"As a Main Street Entrepreneur and political outside, I've seen firsthand how the Washington swamp works against Hoosiers and works overtime to hamper our prosperity," Braun wrote in a statement Monday.

"Donald Trump is a businessman and an outsider. Together we took on the Washington swamp with a historic victory in the 2018 Indiana Senate race. We installed constitutional conservatives on the Supreme Court and have protected the unborn and our Second Amendment rights, and we have disrupted the cozy, self-serving Washington elites who are bankrupting our country.

"Donald Trump is the candidate capable of returning us to the America First policies that delivered unmatched prosperity and security for the American people.

"I give Donald Trump my endorsement for president of the United States."