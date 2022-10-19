Report: Bloomberg to Spend More Than $60 Million on Midterms

Billionaire Democrat donor Mike Bloomberg plans to spend more than $60 million on the November midterm elections, his advisers told The Washington Post.

According to the advisers, the majority of the former Democratic Party presidential candidate's spending has not yet been publicly revealed. More than $15 million has been funneled through party-allied organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, Emily's List and the League of Conservation Voters, while around $11 million has been given to House Majority PAC, which is the main outside group supporting House Democrats.

"I expect that once again Mike Bloomberg will be the largest Democratic donor," Bloomberg political strategist Howard Wolfson said. "We are facing, as a country, multiple threats in multiple areas — federal, state, and local — and we are attempting to be helpful in as many places as possible."

Bloomberg, 80, who served as mayor of New York City after growing his net worth through his eponymous media company, has also made donations totaling more than $1 million to Democrat gubernatorial candidates in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, and New Mexico, according to Wolfson.

Additionally, he invested in the campaign this summer to defeat an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have outlawed abortion in the state.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Everytown for Gun Safety, which is mainly funded by Bloomberg with the goal of increasing gun regulations, has spent an extra $5 million this election cycle, including pumping more than $1 million into Senate races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

"House Majority PAC is thankful for Mike Bloomberg's continued support to our organization this cycle, in addition to his previous contributions, as we work to achieve our shared goal of securing a Democratic House Majority and protecting American democracy," House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell said in a statement.

Democrat groups have had difficulty keeping up with their GOP counterparts this election cycle, as Republican billionaires have made sizeable contributions. According to the Post, donations of $1 million or more, from either groups or major individual donors, made up 49%, or $48.2 million, of House Majority PAC's fundraising through August.

However, contributions of $1 million or more made up 80%, or $152 million, of revenue through Sept. 12 for the Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republican equivalent, according to the Post.

The 12th-richest person in the world, Bloomberg is worth nearly $77 billion, according to Forbes.