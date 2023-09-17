×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: miguel cardona | public schools | education

Miguel Cardona: Public Schools at 'Make or Break Moment'

By    |   Sunday, 17 September 2023 11:50 AM EDT

Public schools across the country are approaching a “make or break moment” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told Politico on Sunday.

Cardona and other Democrats told the news outlet that public schools are facing a widespread crisis over the increased popularity of private schools and homeschooling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Urban Institute found that enrollment in public K-12 schools dropped by over 1.2 million students during the first two school years of the pandemic, while enrollment at private schools rose particularly among kindergarten students and those in early grades of elementary school.

“We shouldn’t be promoting private schools because our neighborhood schools are not making the grade,” Cardona told Politico during a tour of schools in the Midwest and Great Plains regions. “We should make sure we’re working to support our neighborhood schools to make the grade.”

“If you erase the Department of Education or you fund private schools, what are you doing for the students that are in the local neighborhood school? I have yet to see a plan,” he continued, referring to Republican calls to abolish the department and other proposals.

Jorge Elorza, chief executive of Democrats for Education Reform said, “We’ve lost our advantage on education because I think that we’ve failed to fully acknowledge that choice resonates deeply with families and with voters.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Public schools across the country are approaching a "make or break moment" Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in an interview on Sunday.
miguel cardona, public schools, education
221
2023-50-17
Sunday, 17 September 2023 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved