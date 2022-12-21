Migrant Woman Goes Into Labor at Texas Border

A pregnant woman went into labor at the Texas border Tuesday as she waited to cross into the United States before the termination of a Trump-era policy known as Title 42 that was set to end Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

The AP did not report if the woman delivered the baby, but reported that Border Patrol agents rushed to help. Many children were present, First Sergeant Suzanne Ringle said.

Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as they waited for the Supreme Court to rule on whether and when restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. would lift.

As Title 42 was set to expire Wednesday, the federal government opposed an effort by some conservative-leaning states to keep it in place. But hours before it was about to end, the Biden administration asked the court not to remove it before Christmas.

It's not clear when the court's decision will come. Meanwhile, thousands of people have gathered on the Mexico side of the southern border, camping outside or packing into shelters, hoping for the opportunity to seek refuge in the U.S. The Texas National Guard took up positions in El Paso, Texas.

Hundreds of migrants remained in line in Juarez. Others slept on the concrete embankments of the Rio Grande. A nearby shelter reached its capacity Tuesday night, stranding many outside.

Title 42 kept migrants from coming into the country to stem the flow of COVID-19.

El Paso declared a state of emergency Saturday, citing the hundreds of migrants sleeping in the streets in cold temperatures and the thousands being apprehended every day.

Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the emergency declaration would give city authorities the resources and ability to shelter migrants who have crossed the Mexican border.

"We wanted to make sure people are treated with dignity. We want to make sure everyone is safe," Leeser told reporters.