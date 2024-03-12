Only 2 Percent of Migrants Accept Tickets to Leave NYC

New York City continues to be overwhelmed by illegal migrants, many of whom are unable to find room at city shelters.

More than 80% of the city's migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border are turned away because no shelter beds are available. They then are sent to waiting rooms in other parts of the city to try again the next day, according data obtained by Gothamist through a Freedom of Information Law.

Gothamist added that many migrants have said they're choosing to sleep on the street, the subway, or in parks.

Also, just 2% of adult migrants maxing out their 30-day shelter limit are leaving the city.

The rule restricting shelter stays for adult migrants aims to alleviate a strained shelter system, making room for newer arrivals and helping slash projected migrant spending, according to Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

City officials say $7.6 million has been spent to "reticket" migrants, or buy bus or plane tickets to other cities or states. However, fewer than 30 adult migrants daily are accepting the offer to leave New York City.

"We're laser-focused on using intensive case management, reticketing, and legal support to help more people move out of shelter as they desire more self-sufficient lives," mayoral spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said in a statement, Gothamist reported. "While we are grateful for the assistance we have received thus far from our federal partners, we need more."

St. Brigid's, a former Catholic School next to Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park, serves as a reticketing site for migrants with nowhere to live.

Some city councilmembers have called Adams' shelter limit notices "inhumane."

"The best way to serve the population who are being directed to reticketing to St. Brigid's is to provide them with real case management so they can get what they need to move on," said Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney with the nonprofit Legal Aid Society. "Using an arbitrary deadline for people to have to leave shelter is disruptive and counterproductive."

Between 800 and 2,800 migrants go to St. Brigid's daily, with many being repeat visitors who didn't get a shelter placement the day before, according to data reviewed by Gothamist.

The New York Post reported last month that the Adams administration would begin handing out prepaid credit cards to migrant families being put up in New York hotels.

The $53 million pilot program sought to provide asylum seekers arriving at the midtown Roosevelt Hotel with the city cash to help them buy food, according to city records.