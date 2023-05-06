×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: migrants | immigration | asylum | title 42

Rule Will Mean Asylum Denials for Many Migrants

By    |   Saturday, 06 May 2023 03:28 PM EDT

A new regulation will deny asylum to many migrants that cross the U.S.-Mexico border once Title 42 expires next week, reports The New York Post.

The new rule is expected to be finalized by May 11, according to officials who spoke with the news outlet.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that authorities faced "extremely challenging" circumstances along the border with Mexico days before pandemic-related asylum restrictions end.

The secretary reaffirmed plans to finalize a new policy by Thursday that will make it extremely difficult for migrants to seek asylum if they pass through another country, like Mexico, on their way to the U.S. border, or if they did not use other legal methods to enter the United States.

"The situation at the border is a very serious one, a very challenging one, and a very difficult one," Mayorkas said.

Illegal crossings tumbled after President Joe Biden announced asylum restrictions in January, but they have risen since mid-April. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said this week they have been hovering around 7,200 daily, up from about 5,200 in March.

Mayorkas touted new legal pathways, which include parole for up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans a month who apply online with a financial sponsor. But he said the Biden administration could do only so much without Congress.

"We have a plan; we are executing on that plan," Mayorkas said. "Fundamentally, however, we are working within a broken immigration system that for decades has been in dire need of reform."

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new regulation will deny asylum to many migrants that cross the U.S.-Mexico border once Title 42 expires next week, reports The New York Post.
migrants, immigration, asylum, title 42
266
2023-28-06
Saturday, 06 May 2023 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved