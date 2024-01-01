Migrants Bused to New Jersey Take Trains to NYC

Officials attempting to transport migrants from the southern border to New York City appear to have found a workaround to an executive order aimed at limiting the number of asylum seekers in the Big Apple.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday issued an executive order placing limits for on how migrants arrive in the city, The New York Times reported. It was an attempt to push back against Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to send asylum seekers to the city.

However, Politico reported Sunday that buses of migrants had arrived at various New Jersey train stations. The migrants then took trains to the New York City, Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy's office said.

Adams' executive order stipulated fines, jail time, and the possible impounding of buses. It did not address travel via trains.

"Our Administration has tracked the recent arrival of a handful buses of migrant families at various NJ TRANSIT train stations," Murphy spokesperson Tyler Jones said in a statement to Politico.

"New Jersey is primarily being used as a transit point for these families — all or nearly all of them continued with their travels en route to their final destination of New York City. We are closely coordinating with our federal and local partners on this matter, including our colleagues across the Hudson."

Michael Gonnelli, mayor of Secaucus, New Jersey, estimated that four buses of migrants arrived in his town Saturday morning.

"It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the [New York City] Executive Order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination," Gonnelli said in a statement.

Local officials in New Jersey towns such as Secaucus and Fanwood said migrants were sent via bus to their municipalities' train stations. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said NJ Transit officials informed his city that buses were arriving at area train stations, though it was unclear if they transported migrants.

"This is clearly going to be a statewide conversation so important that we wait for some guidance from the Governor here on next steps as buses continue," Jersey City Democrat Mayor Steven Fulop, who's running for governor in 2025, wrote in a now-deleted post on social media, Politico reported.

The news of migrants reaching New York City came as the crisis at the southern border continues to escalate under President Joe Biden.

"RECORD 300,000+ illegal entries in the US during December. Americans no longer feel SAFE in our homes due to the border crisis. #TX23," Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, posted on X on Monday.