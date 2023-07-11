×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: migrants | bus | new york

NYC Cancels Free Bus Rides for Arriving Migrants

By    |   Tuesday, 11 July 2023 11:06 AM EDT

Migrants who arrive at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal are no longer given a free bus ride and are instead told to walk about a mile to an intake center, city officials told Gothamist.

The bus service for migrants had been funded by the state-led MTA, and the cancellation of the service comes as the city continues to try to cope with a migrant crisis that has pushed the city's shelter population to more than 100,000. Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in buses at the Port Authority over the last year, many of them from Texas.

Since at least July 4, National Guard members stationed at the Manhattan transit hub have given flyers to migrants with directions to the Roosevelt Hotel, where the city has since May run a temporary shelter and checkpoint for new arrivals who came to New York after illegally crossing the Southern border.

Kate Smart, a spokeswoman for NYC Mayor Eric Adams, said that instead of a free bus taking migrants from the Port Authority to the Roosevelt Hotel, the agency's buses now take them instead from the hotel to their final shelter placements.

Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society, slammed the change in policy, saying that "these families and individuals, many of them with disabilities and many with very young children, have already experienced trauma at home and on their long journeys here. Forcing them to walk almost a mile to shelter intake facilities in the sweltering heat is shameful and cruel."

Goldfein added that the buses "are one of the very few contributions the governor has made to support the city in this effort. The state should send more buses."

Legal Aid also emphasized that Texas government officials have refused to bring the chartered buses directly to the Roosevelt Hotel, which the group said would solve the problem.

After a few days of the cut in bus service and complaints from other nonprofit groups that have been aiding the migrants, MTA spokesman Tim Minton claimed that "buses are provided when requested by the city for emergency situations and when that occurs, discussions follow about sustained feasibility and reimbursement for associated costs."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Migrants who arrive at the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal are no longer given a free bus ride and are instead told to walk about a mile to an intake center, city officials told Gothamist.
migrants, bus, new york
365
2023-06-11
Tuesday, 11 July 2023 11:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved