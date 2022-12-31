N.C. State Broadcaster Let Go After Mentioning 'Illegal Aliens'

North Carolina State University fired its sports broadcaster after he alluded to migrants housed at a convention center in El Paso, Texas.

Kyle Winchester, the Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager, confirmed Friday broadcaster Gary Hahn's release.

"Learfield has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today's Duke's Mayo Bowl radio broadcast," Winchester said, according to The News & Observer.

On Friday, while calling his team's 16-12 loss against Maryland in the Mayo Bowl, Hahn gave an update about the Sun Bowl.

"It's the Sun Bowl," Hahn said. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6."

A week and a half ago, the Sun Bowl Association announced it would cancel its Fan Fiesta to house migrants at the city's convention center.

Around the time, Sun Bowl Association executive director Bernie Olivas said that "due to the state of emergency that had been declared, they are using the convention center to house some of these poor immigrants that are looking for shelter somewhere, so we have canceled the Fan Fiesta."

Migrants who enter the country illegally cannot use city-provided shelters because federal dollars can't serve people who enter the United States illegally, El Paso's deputy city manager, Mario D'Agostino, told CNN.

On Saturday, CNN reported that El Paso has room for only 1,500 migrants. Migrants who have turned themselves in to border authorities have been granted pending asylum status. They are given documentation from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, allowing them to travel within the country.

Hahn has been the voice of North Carolina State football since 1991. He won the North Carolina sportscaster of the year award in 2011 and 2020.