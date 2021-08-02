Drone Video of Border Migrants Shows Biden's 'Catastrophe'

Drone video from the U.S.-Mexico border shows how much of a "catastrophe" the migrant crisis has become, according to one Republican House member.

Video reportedly showing up to 1,000 migrants being held by border patrol in Mission, Texas, appeared online Sunday.

"An absolute catastrophe from [President] Joe Biden, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, and House & Senate Democrats," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said when retweeting a post from a Fox News national correspondent.

Bill Melugin, the Los Angeles-based correspondent, posted the video and said the footage showed the "largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX."

"Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people," Melugin tweeted. "We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There's a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby."

A crisis that began when migrants surged the border after Biden took office has escalated in recent months.

Republicans, who have blasted the Biden administration over its handling of the crisis, say the president needs be more assertive in getting the problem under control, especially during a global pandemic.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, on Friday asked Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to appoint a person charged with ensuring "sufficient federal resources" are allocated at the southern border.

The two lawmakers wrote to Biden and Mayorkas, "with a sense of urgency,” to say the surge of migrants and the increasing threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant require federal help to assist "overburdened U.S. border communities."

Graham and Cuellar pointed out that U.S. Customs and Border Protection in June recorded 188,829 enforcement encounters at the southwest border, the highest monthly total in a decade, and a 571% year-over-year increase.

They suggested former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson for the recommended position.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, last week ordered the National Guard to help local law enforcement with arresting migrants who break state laws amid the current border crisis, The Texas Tribune reported.

"To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed — in addition to the troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there — and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law," Abbott wrote to Major Gen. Tracy R. Norris, adjutant general of the Texas National Guard.