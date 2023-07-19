DOJ Assessing Allegations of Migrant Mistreatment

The Department of Justice informed Texas this week that it would assess reports of migrants being mistreated by state troopers along the southern border.

Xochitl Hinojosa, a department spokeswoman, confirmed Wednesday to CNN that an email to the Texas Department of Public Safety was accurate and that the department was "aware of the troubling reports."

Among the claims being made are that Texas troopers were told to push migrants back into the Rio Grande and to withhold water.

"We are working with DHS and other relevant agencies to assess the situation," the spokeswoman said.

An open investigation by federal officials has not yet been declared.

The Texas DPS, however, said that the Texas Office of Inspector General would investigate the complaints from DPS personnel throughout Operation Lone Star, the state multi-agency plan to fight illegal crossings.

"There is not a directive or policy that instructs troopers to withhold water from migrants or push them back into the river," Texas DPS told The Hill on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the concerns, issuing a joint statement with Texas border czar Mike Banks, DPS Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross," their joint statement read.

"All personnel assigned to Operation Lone Star are prepared to detect and respond to any individuals who may need water or medical attention," it added.