Biden Admin Mulls Litigation Against GOP Governors Busing Migrants

The Biden administration is considering litigation against the GOP governors who have been busing migrants to cities run by Democrats, reports Axios.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday sent two buses of migrants from the Lone Star State to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., to protest the Biden administration's policies, a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

"This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in D.C. VP Harris claims our border is 'secure' & denies the crisis. We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border," Abbott said on Twitter Thursday.

Abbott in recent weeks has sent thousands of migrants to Democratic-run cities including Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.

According to Axios, White House and Cabinet head officials from Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will discuss litigation options. The meeting was scheduled prior to DeSantis busing migrants to Massachusetts.

Biden on Thursday said Republicans were "playing politics with human beings, using them as props.

"What they're doing is simply wrong, it's un-American, it's reckless," he said at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala.

"And we have a process in place to manage migrants at the border. We're working to make sure it's safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts."