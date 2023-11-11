Only 2 Percent of 140K Migrants Eligible for NYC Work

Since spring 2022, New York City has faced an influx of over 139,500 migrants, but only about 2% have taken steps to work legally in the U.S. by applying for work permits, the New York Post reported.

Migrants can apply for work permits only after filing asylum claims. But wait periods can take up to six months due to application backlogs.

Out of the roughly 140,000 migrants, which also includes children, the city's Asylum Application Help Center has processed 1,495 applications since its inception in June. An additional surge of 1,700 applications was filed last month during a two-week federal initiative to expedite the procedure.

Still, the actual number of migrants eligible to work is unknown, as comprehensive tracking is not in place after they cross the border. Of the 42,000 adult migrants in city shelters, their work eligibility remains unconfirmed. Currently, the city provides accommodations for 65,500 asylum seekers in over 200 shelters across its boroughs.

In the past week, New York City Hall reported that 2,800 new migrants arrived, a decrease from a peak of 3,900 arrivals in early months. But the Adams administration warns this letup may be short-lived. The city's help center also assists with asylum claims, having submitted 6,768 asylum applications and 1,265 Temporary Protected Status applications.