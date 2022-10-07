Texas Gov. Will Ship Migrants to NYC Despite Emergency Declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will continue to ship migrants to New York City despite Mayor Eric Adams' state of emergency declaration over the recent influx.

"Sanctuary cities like New York City experience a fraction of what Texas border communities face every day," Abbott said on Twitter Friday. "We'll continue busing migrants to NYC, DC, & Chicago to relieve our overwhelmed border towns until [President Joe] Biden does his job to secure the border."

Adams on Friday declared the migrant surge a state of emergency, telling reporters the influx will cost the city about $1 billion.

"This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it is being accelerated by American political dynamics," Adams said.

Texas has bused over 2,900 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, according to Fox News.

"The majority are adults, who cannot legally work in this country. Many are families with school-age children. Some are in desperate need of serious medical care," said Adams.

"We have not asked for this. There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning as buses began showing up.

"We're going to do what we have to do in New York, but we do need help to deal with this crisis that we're facing."

Adams is asking for federal and state aid. He also pressed Congress on Friday to pass legislation to shorten the mandatory waiting period for work papers for migrants.

The mayor also slammed Abbott for using the migrant influx as a "political playbook."