Some Shelters Close as Migrant Flow Slows

The Trump administration's focus on blocking illegal immigration is reducing the need for migrant shelters.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, on Monday posted on X that changes at the U.S. southern border are staggering.

"In the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border," Homan wrote. "That is down from a high of over 11,000 a day under [former President Joe] Biden." San Antonio, about 100 miles from Mexico border, has been key a hub in supporting migrants who are seeking help. The city confirmed that well over 600,000 migrants have received support in the past three years.

But now, the daily average of migrants showing up looking for help is down to 12 a day, prompting closure of the city's Migrant Resource Center two weeks ago. In San Diego, the Jewish Family Service closed its migrant shelter in January.

"While there are no longer individuals or families seeking asylum released from short term federal immigration custody to our Shelter Services, we are seeing increased needs for immigration legal assistance and other social service supports to vulnerable San Diegans," said Michael Hopkins, CEO of the Jewish Family Service, the Daily Caller reported. A House committee last year estimated that the Biden administration had spent well over $400 billion to deal with the migrant crisis.