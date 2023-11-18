NYC's Adams Urges Rich: Fill Budget Gaps Amid Migrant Costs

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pleading with the Big Apple's wealthiest as the city strapped for cash battles to subdue budget gaps spurred by the migrant crisis, the New York Post reported.

"This is a moment where it's an all-hands-on-deck moment," Adams said, speaking to a packed room at the swanky Harvard Club during a Police Athletic League luncheon Friday afternoon.

"The way ... New York goes, America goes. I'm going to need you more than ever to support many of these organizations like PAL, Robin Hood Foundation, and others," the mayor continued, speaking to such faces in the crowd as actor Tony Danza; billionaire and talk show host John Catsimatidis; and Mitchell Modell, the former CEO of Modell's Sporting Goods.

"A moment where our philanthropic interests must align with some of the gaps and services that we are seeing today ... I need your voice to reach out to Washington, D.C., and say this is your city," Adams added. "New York City is the economic agent of this entire country, and we cannot continue to watch New York City carry a national crisis like we are witnessing now."

Adams described the budget cuts, including reductions in city services and personnel, as one of his most painful public service experiences. The city, he said, is expected to spend over $12 billion on migrant care, with minimal federal assistance. He also noted that despite efforts, only a small percentage of migrants have been able to apply for work permits.

Adams stressed the importance of enabling migrants to work and contribute, stating, "There's nothing more anti-American than not being able to get up in the a.m. or p.m. hour and go to a place where you can provide for your family."

Adams acknowledged that some progress had been made, with many migrants no longer reliant on city care, but he also emphasized the ongoing challenges and the city's need for broader support.

"They're living on their own; they're doing for themselves; or they've moved on to stabilize their lives," he said.