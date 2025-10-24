Illegal Alien With 8 Arrests Since 2024 Accused in Chicago Stabbing

A 26-year-old Venezuelan illegal alien is being detained in Chicago on allegations he stabbed a man to steal the man's cellphone, CWB Chicago reported, citing prosecutors.

Anthony Vasquez Guedez is charged with robbery and three counts of aggravated battery after attacking a man last month, CWB Chicago said.

Guedez has been arrested eight times since 2024, CWB reported.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the victim, a 48-year-old man, was recording the neighborhood on his cellphone with plans to send the video to his family when Guedez confronted him and asked him to delete the footage, prosecutors told CWB.

After the man refused, Guedez pulled out a 6-inch knife and stabbed him multiple times until the man gave Guedez his cellphone, CWB reported, citing prosecutors.

Guedez was arrested last week for threatening a person with a knife and for kicking a Chicago police officer who tried to arrest him, CWB said.

His other arrests include multiple shoplifting and domestic battery allegations, battery and driving without a license.

He was sentenced to 32 days in jail for felony shoplifting and never appeared in court for the driving violations.

The other cases were dropped by prosecutors.



