Tags: Biden Administration | Immigration | migrant | apprehensions | border patrol

Report: Migrant Apprehensions Up 130 Percent From Last. Oct. to This

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 November 2021 10:30 PM

Almost 159,000 migrants crossed the U.S. border from Mexico illegally in October, representing a record for the month, and a 130% increase of October 2020, Breitbart News reports.

The October Southwest Land Border Encounters Report was released late Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, showing 158,575 migrants were apprehended by U.S. Border Agents during the first month of the fiscal year. That is a marked increase from the 69,032 apprehended in October 2020.

According to Breitbart, the numbers include 104,441 single adults (a 75% increase), 41,487 family units (a 795% increase), and 12,647 unaccompanied minors (a 170% increase.)

Of those apprehended, 62,572 were Mexican nationals, 21,736 were from Honduras, 19,247 were from Guatemala, 9,757 were from El Salvador and 42,263 were from elsewhere.

Though the numbers year-over-year were a record, the Border Patrol touted them as a decline for the calendar year when released on Monday, noting that October was the first year illegal border crossings had declined since President Joe Biden took office.

Republicans have blamed the border surge on Biden because of his issuance of a slew of executive orders his first day in office reversing policies of former President Donald Trump aimed at keeping illegal immigrantion down, such as building the border wall and keeping asylum seekers in Mexico while their cases were heard.

Newsfront
