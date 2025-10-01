Texas Judge Moves Abortion Pill Case to Missouri Court

A federal judge in Texas declined to dismiss a suit against the Food and Drug Administration that would restrict mifepristone, an abortion pill.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled Idaho, Missouri, and Kansas have no ties to Amarillo, Texas, where the suit was filed, and transferred the suit to a court in Missouri, the Hill reported.

The Supreme Court dismissed an original lawsuit filed by antiabortion activists and doctors last year, ruling the doctors in the lawsuit did not show they had personally been harmed by the government's actions regulating mifepristone, according to the Hill.

The states claimed in their suit that the FDA's decision to loosen access to mifepristone allowed the pills to flood across their borders, endangering the lives of women and undermining their anti-abortion laws, the Hill reported.

The attorneys generals of the states who filed the suit want mifepristone to be banned after seven weeks of pregnancy instead of 10 and for federal regulators to require three in-person doctor's office visits before people can access the drug, the Hill said.

The suit also challenges the FDA's approval of generic versions of the drug.