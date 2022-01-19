Will WH Consider Midterm Vote Legit? 'Depends,' Biden Says

So, will the Biden administration consider the results of the midterm elections legitimate, after a year spent assailing former President Donald Trump for challenging the 2020 outcome?

Perhaps not.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the legitimacy of the midterms could depend on whether Democrats pass voting reform legislation.

''I’m not saying it’s going to be legit. The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed,'' Biden said in a White House news conference marking the first anniversary of his ascension to the high office, according to reporting by The Hill and other sources.

He said he hadn't given up on passing voting reforms he said were aimed at counteracting voting laws being implemented by Republicans at the state level. He and other Democrats have insisted that state leaders are making it harder to vote, particularly for minorities, on the heels of Trump's claims that the 2020 election he lost to Biden was marred by fraud.

The Democrats' assertion has been widely denounced by Republicans, who insist that states are only tightening requirements to improve the voting process and its accuracy so there are fewer problems going forward.

''You’re not going to see me, and I don’t think you’re going to see the Democratic Party, give up on coming back, assuming that the attempt fails today,'' Biden said, referring to a party push for voting reforms despite opposition even within Democratic ranks.

Centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema also oppose efforts to neutralize the filibuster, a move that many in their party hope will make it harder for Republicans to hinder the voting legislation.

Senate Democrats planned their push on the floor Wednesday night.

In his press conference, Biden said it ''depends'' when asked if the midterm vote would be seen as legitimate in the absence of the voting legislation's passage.

''Well, it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election,'' he said.

Biden insisted that minorities will come out to vote and be heard in any case, regardless of whether some lawmakers add hurdles.