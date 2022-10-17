Decrease in Veteran Candidates Continues

A recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found just over 20% of candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections to have military experience. The data comes from approximately 1,000 candidates running for Congress or governor.

Although veterans account for a relatively large portion of candidates this campaign season, Congress has been decreasing its share since its peak in the 1960s and 1970s. For instance, 75% of House representatives had served in the military in 1967, and in 1975, 81% of senators were veterans.

Only 20% of House candidates and 17% of Senate candidates reported military experience. The number lessens with women. 16 of the 191 veterans running for the House are women. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is the only woman veteran running for Senate this year.

Governor's races have 10 of 72 candidates with military experience. Six are running as Republican and four as Democrat. Theresa Livingston, the Democrat nominee for Wyoming governor is the only female veteran running for governor accounting for part of the third of gubernatorial candidates who are women.

The Pew survey found 53% of registered voters preferred politicians with military experience, while 43% did not. Republicans were found to be more likely to favor candidates with a military background.