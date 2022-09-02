Republicans Push to Win Over AAPI Voters Ahead of Midterms

The Republican National Committee has stepped up outreach to Asian American and Pacific Islander voters ahead of the upcoming midterms as the GOP hopes to make gains in key battleground states.

"Democrats have taken [Asian American and Pacific Islander] voters for granted for far too long — we want to put down roots in this community, have a conversation, and earn your vote," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told USA Today.

"Too often our party hasn't really showed up," said Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich, whose organization recently opened a new minority outreach center in a key swing district with a significant Asian American and Pacific Islander population.

"I think there's a lot of areas where we can win voters over but in order to do that, you obviously have to show up and talk to the voters and ask them for their vote," he said, adding that "this office opening today is a big part of continuing that dialogue."

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and one of the GOP's most prominent Asian American former officials, said that "like any family across the country, Asian American families are fed up — they want safe streets, the best schools for their children, low taxes, and the opportunity to achieve the American Dream."

She added, "Conservatives have the solutions to lift up everyone, that's why you'll see more Asian Americans running for office and voting Republican."

Nainoa Johsens, the RNC's director of Asian Pacific American media, said that "Republicans are laser focused on the issues that matter most to working Americans like out-of-control inflation. We're the party of law enforcement, we're the party that supports merit-based education, and that's always been the case."